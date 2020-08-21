OHA releases new COVID modeling; 259 more cases recorded

Two more deaths raise total to 414

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the day Gov. Kate Brown threatened to impose travel restrictions and close restaurants and the day the Oregon Health Authority released new modeling scenarios over the next month, another 259 cases of COVID were recorded along with 2 more deaths.

The 3 modeling scenarios project what might happen between now and September 10:

If the transmission continues at the current rate, there would be about 900 new daily infections, with about 19 new severe cases each day

If the transmission goes down 10% for a month, there would be about 300 new daily infections and about 11 new severe cases each day

If the transmission goes up 10% for a month, there would be about 2200 new daily infections and 29 new severe cases each day

Friday’s report revealed coronavirus cases in 24 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Marion County, which was just removed from the state’s Watch List, had the most, 55, while Multnomah County had 38.

Other counties with confirmed/presumptive cases are: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Linn (3), Malheur (28), Morrow (3), Polk (8), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (25) and Yamhill (18).

Overall, Oregon has had 24,421 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The 2 deaths raised the cumulative total to 414.

A 79-year-old Lane County man and a 96-year-old Marion County woman died August 19. Officials said they both had underlying conditions.