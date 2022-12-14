OHA says there were 15,236 new COVID cases in November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but a decrease in deaths in their monthly data report released Wednesday.

According to OHA, there were 15,236 new COVID cases in November, a 13% increase from October, when there were 13,427 cases recorded. Test positivity was 7.8%, up from 7.3% from the previous month.

There were also 140 outbreaks at care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, which OHA says is a 40% increase from October.

The entire report can be viewed here.