OHA reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sixteen more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials said Friday.

The latest deaths raise the state’s death toll to 1,138, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Officials also reported 1,610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has seen 91,421 total cases.

The cases reported on Friday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (34), Clackamas (185), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (19), Curry (7), Deschutes (108), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (21), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (36), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (85), Lincoln (11), Linn (63), Malheur (23), Marion (175), Morrow (14), Multnomah (289), Polk (25), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (38), Union (10), Wasco (17), Washington (198), Yamhill (52).

The 16 new deaths include a a 66-year-old man in Deschutes County, a 70-year-old man in Douglas County, a 75-year-old woman in Hood River County, an 87-year-old man in Jackson County, a 76-year-old man in Jackson County, a 55-year-old woman in Jackson County, a 76-year-old man in Jefferson County, a 68-year-old man in Josephine County, a 69-year-old man in Lane County, a 65-year-old man in Marion County (who did not have underlying conditions), a 76-year-old woman in Marion County, a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 53-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County and an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County.

Health authorities said Oregon’s 1,001st and 1,040th deaths — reported Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, respectively — were the same person. The state’s death toll was adjusted to reflect the error.