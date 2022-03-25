PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 189 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report.

This brings Oregon’s total case count to 702,750 and the state’s death toll to 7,035.

Across Oregon, there are 157 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease by four from Thursday’s report. OHA also reported 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds.

According to OHA, 3,173,828 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,882,119 people completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is for vaccinations is now 2,253 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lake (2), Lane (12), Linn (9), Malheur (1), Marion (12), Multnomah (58), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 7,034th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old woman from Linn County who died on Feb. 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,035th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who died on Jan. 29 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.