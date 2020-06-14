OHA reports 2 deaths, 101 new coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus has claimed the lives of two more Oregonians, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 176.

A 95-year-old Multnomah County woman who was first diagnosed with the coronavirus on May 13, died at her home on Monday, June 8. A 70-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive for the virus on May 4 passed away on the same day at Portland Providence Medical Center. The OHA said the Multnomah County woman had underlying medical conditions, while the Washington County woman did not.

101 cases of the virus were added to Oregon’s state total: 5,636. Multnomah and Marion counties had the highest concentration of new cases on Sunday. Those cases were diagnosed in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

Washington state’s total case count again rose on Sunday. The state Department of Health reported that a total of 25,834 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 1,217 fatalities caused by COVID-19 in the state of Washington.