OHA reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 265 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Oregon on Friday, along with 265 new confirmed and presumptive cases.

The Oregon Health Authority reports Friday’s numbers have raised the statewide death toll to 2,792 and has brought up the state total of cases to 210,229.

The new reported deaths were of a 93-year-old Crook County man who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital and a 75-year-old Douglas County woman who tested positive on June 16 and died on July 7 at Mercy Medical Center. OHA officials said the 93-year-old Crook County resident had underlying conditions, while the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 75-year-old Douglas County resident.

The new cases reported on Friday came from 29 counties: Baker (7), Benton (7), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (17), Grant (3), Harney (3), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (8).

Meanwhile, 6,920 new COVID-19 vaccination doses were added to the state’s immunization registry; OHA says the seven-day running average is now 5,335 doses each day. As of Friday in Oregon, there have been 2,568,978 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,753,885 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,716 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, Oregon’s $1 million vaccination lottery winner was also announced.