OHA reports 2 more COVID deaths, 227 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two more Oregonians have died form the coronavirus, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,763, according to the Oregon health Authority.

The victims listed in Saturday’s report included an 86-year-old Marion county man and a 72-year-old Harney County man — both of whom had underlying medical conditions.

Positive COVID-19 cases rose to 207,998 as well after health officials logged an additional 227 cases.

OHA said 12,748 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of doses being administered is now 8,533 per day.

Hospitalizations fell by six patients to 145; the number of ICU patients rose from 32 to 35, OHA said.

“The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,052, which is a 5.7% decrease from the previous seven days,” the agency said in its report Saturday. “The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were from the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (12), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (4), Multnomah (35), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (11) and Yamhill (4).