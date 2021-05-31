OHA reports 220 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported just 220 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Monday, the lowest daily count in several weeks.

Three victims–an 80-year-old Douglas County man; 93-year-old Jackson County man; and a 68-year-old Linn County man–were the latest casualties to succumb to the virus and brought the state’s death toll to 2,671.

Oregon’s total number of COVID-19 cases as of Monday stood at 201,475, according to OHA.

The agency said 10,198 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of doses being administered was now 24,730 per day as well.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 249 and the number of ICU patients being treated for the coronavirus increased by one to 61.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (15), Jackson (17), Josephine (6), Klamath (6), Lane (21), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Marion (31), Morrow (2), Multnomah (39), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Wasco (4), Yamhill (2).