OHA reports 381 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

SALEM, ORE. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported four new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 2,357.

Two of the people who died had pre-existing conditions. Two of them did not. All four of them were above the age of 65, according to health officials.

OHA also reported 381 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across 28 counties, bringing the state total to 160,994. Multnomah County had the most new cases with 54, according to OHA.

There are 115 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, one down from yesterday.

Oregon has distributed a total of 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.