PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 411 new cases and 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Friday’s COVID report, as Oregon lifts its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Oregon’s total case count has now reached 699,362 and the state’s death toll is at 6,869, OHA said.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 261 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of f 10 from Thursday’s report. OHA noted there are 40 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer from yesterday’s report.

OHA said there are 91 adult ICU beds available out of 653 and 363 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,301.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,165,901 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,873,660 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,820 doses per day.

Cases by county:

Benton (4), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (25), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (15), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (32), Lincoln (10), Linn (17), Marion (27), Multnomah (107), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (40) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 6,855th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died Jan. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,856th COVID-19-related death is a 102-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,857th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Jan. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,858th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Jan. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,859th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,860th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 27 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,861st COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died March 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,862nd COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died March 6 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,863rd COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive March 8 and died March 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,864th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,865th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died March 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,866th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive December 12, 2021, and died Feb. 14 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,867th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive March 4 and died March 9 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,868th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died March 7 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,869th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died March 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.