PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 54 COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday’s report.

This brings Oregon’s total case count to 698,982 and the state’s death toll to 6,854.

Hospitalizations

Across Oregon, there are 271 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which is one more than Wednesday’s report, and 45 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease by 10 from yesterday’s report.

OHA noted there are 94 adult ICU beds available out of 653 and 323 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,314. Overall, adult ICU beds are at 14% availability and adult non-ICU beds are at 7% availability.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,165,270 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,872,769 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,957 doses per day.

Cases by county:

Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (15), Douglas (14), Grant (6), Hood River (3), Jackson (33), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (65), Polk (10), Umatilla (1), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (78) and Yamhill (8).