OHA reports 435 new confirmed, presumptive COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Oregon announced 435 new confirmed and presumptive cases and two new deaths related to the virus.

Monday’s numbers were the ninth day in a row to report less than 1,000 cases and the first below 500 since Nov. 3. However, Monday’s numbers brought the statewide death toll to 1,882 and the total number of cases in Oregon to 138,587.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority reported more than 7,300 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry, bringing the total number of doses administered to just past 308,000.

The majority of Monday’s cases were reported in the Metro region, with Multnomah County clocking 105 cases and Washington and Clackamas counties reporting 50 and 46, respectively; however, Marion County reported 48 cases and Lane County reported 36.

The other reported counties reporting cases are as follows: Baker (1), Benton (4), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (25), Josephine (10), Lake (4), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Morrow (1), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (3), Wasco (6), and Yamhill (9).