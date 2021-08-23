OHA reports 4,701 new cases, 24 deaths over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 4,701 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 for the three days from Friday through Sunday.

Hospitalizations continued to rise, putting an increased strain on already short-staffed hospitals.

There are 937 people in Oregon hospital beds with COVID-19, and 253 in intensive care units, OHA reported. This is an increase of 37 hospitalizations and 22 ICU patients since Sunday.

In an effort to free up beds, Legacy Health announced Monday that it is pausing all “non-urgent” surgeries for two weeks. The health system is projecting an “unprecedented number of hospitalizations” in the near future.

Oregon ICUs are at 93% capacity, according to OHA, meaning that just 47 adult ICU beds are available in the state.

Vaccine progress

Meanwhile, the state health agency also reported 4,491 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered – up 1,478 from OHA’s report for last weekend.

The state is averaging 7,203 doses per day, OHA said, and 2,587,552 Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,373,947 having completed a series.

The cases

New COVID-19 cases were reported in 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The tri-county region of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties accounted for 1,349 cases, but less populous counties saw a high number of cases, too: Josephine 234, Jackson 308, Deschutes 365.

The complete list of counties:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (29), Benton (61), Clackamas (366), Clatsop (19), Columbia (80), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (61), Deschutes (365), Douglas (398), Gilliam (5), Grant (10), Harney (14), Hood River (14), Jackson (308), Jefferson (34), Josephine (234), Klamath (71), Lane (659), Lincoln (41), Linn (186), Malheur (24), Marion (195), Morrow (29), Multnomah (582), Polk (113), Tillamook (49) Umatilla (69), Union (78), Wallowa (16), Wasco (23), Washington (401), Yamhill (82).

OHA: Don’t seek ERs for tests

Because emergency rooms are under such significant strain due to the Delta variant, OHA told Oregonians to not visit Emergency Rooms for COVID-19 tests. People wanting a test can find one here.

Instead of visiting ERs, health officials also urged anyone needing non-emergency care to seek urgent care centers.

Deaths

There were another 24 deaths throughout the state of Oregon, bringing the state’s total death toll to 3,036. The people who died ranged in age from 48 to 94.

Oregon’s 3,013th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 19 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,014th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,015th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died at St Charles Bend Hospital. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,016th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 19 at Curry General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,017th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,018th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 19 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,019th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,020th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,021st COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,022nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,023rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,024th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,025th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,026th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 19 at University of Washington Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,027th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,028th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 17 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,029th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 19 and died on Aug. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,030st COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,031st COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,032nd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,033rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,034th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,035tht COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 16 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,036th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 28 and died on Aug. 15 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.