OHA reports 5 more COVID deaths, 339 new cases

Roughly 80% of 1.9M doses of vaccine administered in Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added five more victims to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Saturday, marking the 2,362th Oregonian to die from the virus.

An additional 339 confirmed/presumptive cases were tallied as well, OHA reported. To date, 161,320 Oregonians have been infected with the coronavirus since March of 2020.

The median age of the five casualties reported Saturday was 77. Three of the victims had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

Hospitalizations dropped by nine to 106 and ICU patients fell to 26 — four fewer than Friday’s count.

Roughly 80% of the 1,858,385 doses of vaccine delivered to Oregon have been administered at sites across the state.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (2), Curry (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (51), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (38), Yamhill (2).

