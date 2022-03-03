PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 696 new cases and 34 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Thursday’s report.

This brings Oregon’s total case count to 696,003 and the state’s death toll to 6,686, OHA said.

Hospitalizations

Across Oregon, there are 404 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease by 20 from Wednesday’s report. OHA also reported 69 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than yesterday’s report.

OHA reported 89 available adult ICU beds out of 666 and 312 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,259.

Overall there’s 13% availability for adult ICU beds and 7% availability for adult non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,160,969 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,867,316 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 3,619 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (11), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (46), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (60), Lincoln (5), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (140), Polk (8), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (89) and Yamhill (16).