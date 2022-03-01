PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon health Authority reported 741 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 26 new COVID-19-related deaths, according to Tuesday’s report.

The state’s total case count is now at 694,649 and the state’s death toll has reached 6,648.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 460 people hospitalized with COVID, and 74 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, OHA said.

There are 106 ICU beds available out of 655 and 383 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,280.

Overall, there’s 16% availability for adult ICU beds and adult non-ICU beds are at 9% availability.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,159,556 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,865,150 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 3,751 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (5), Columbia (22), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (35), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (50), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (13), Lake (10), Lane (62), Lincoln (10), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (57), Morrow (2), Multnomah (108), Polk (13), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (73) and Yamhill (8).