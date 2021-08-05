OHA reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,382 new cases

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Paulette Santillan departs after checking a COVID-19 patient’s vital signs in the improvised COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood on July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Union County reported four of the eight resident deaths on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials reported 1,382 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and eight new virus-related deaths on Thursday in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday’s report raises the state’s total number of cases to 225,919 and the state’s death toll to 2,885.

Union County reported four deaths for Thursday’s report: two 78-year-old men, a 78-year-old woman and a 61-year-old woman. All had underlying conditions, according to OHA.

Jackson County officials reported two deaths: an 81-year-old man who died at his residence and a 35-year-old man who died at Providence Medford Medical Center. Both had underlying conditions, according to health officials.

Lincoln and Malheur counties each reported one resident death. Malheur’s resident was a 76-year-old man who died on Feb. 11 and had underlying conditions, while Lincoln County’s resident was an 85-year-old who died on July 31 and also had underlying conditions.

The number of reported confirmed and presumptive cases in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties are as follows: Baker (12), Benton (23), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (31), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (22), Curry (13), Deschutes (86), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (12), Josephine (86), Klamath (23), Lane (118), Lincoln (22), Linn (37), Malheur (16), Marion (82), Morrow (22), Multnomah (169), Polk (50), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (88), Union (6), Wallowa (8), Wasco (15), Washington (98), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27).