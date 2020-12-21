OHA reports 846 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Monday.

Although it was the first time since November when less than 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported, Monday’s numbers brought the state’s total number of cases to 103,755. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,347.

The majority of new cases were reported in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties, with a combined total of 434. The other counties reported the following totals: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Yamhill (18).

Of the deaths reported on Monday, two were in Jackson County, while the others were reported in Deschutes, Douglas, Hood River and Lane counties.

