OHA reports 8,672 new COVID-19 cases, uptick in vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,672 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, after reaching over a half million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Oregon’s total case count now sits at 513,391. COVID-19-related deaths have increased by 13 — raising the total to 5,883.

OHA reported the running seven-day average for vaccinations has increased to 16,382 doses per day.

As of Friday, 3,088,356 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,799,040 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Governor Kate Brown set a goal to have one million Oregonians receive a booster dose by the end of January. To reach that goal, 647,508 people need to get the dose.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased across the state to 811 patients and 153 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units.

OHA also reported 42, or 6%, available adult ICU beds and 222 adult non-ICU beds, or 5%, available out of 4,122.

New and presumptive cases by county

Baker (36), Benton (196), Clackamas (806), Clatsop (40), Columbia (58), Coos (179), Crook (96), Curry (56), Deschutes (746), Douglas (79), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (50), Jackson (424), Jefferson (99), Josephine (150), Klamath (122), Lake (10), Lane (590), Lincoln (116), Linn (246), Malheur (153), Marion (787), Morrow (38), Multnomah (1,660), Polk (202), Sherman (4), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (249), Union (42), Wallowa (3), Wasco (47), Washington (1,184) and Yamhill (169).

Oregon’s 5,871st COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who died Dec. 2, 2021 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,872nd COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Lane County who died Dec. 3, 2021 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,873rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 7, and died Jan. 12, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,874th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 1, and died Jan. 12, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,875th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 31, and died Jan. 12, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,876th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 24, and died Jan. 12, at Asante three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,877th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 12, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,878th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 13, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,879th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive for COVID-19 and died Jan. 12. Date of positive test, location of COVID-19-related death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,880th COVID-19-related death is a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 9, at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,881st COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 11, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,882nd COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 30, and died Jan. 7, He had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,883rd COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 12, at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.