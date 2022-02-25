PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 981 new cases and four COVID-19-related deaths, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report.

Oregon’s total case count is now at 692,261 and the state’s death toll is at 6,582.

Hospitalizations

Across the state there are 527 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is one fewer than Thursday’s report. OHA said there are also 98 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease by seven.

There are 94 adult ICU beds available out of 674 and 332 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,293.

Overall, OHA reports 14% availability for adult ICU beds and 8% availability for adult non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations

OHA reports 3,156,290 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,861,687 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 4,410 doses per day.

Cases by county:

Baker (5), Benton (22), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (5), Columbia (14), Coos (27), Crook (5), Curry (22), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Grant (9), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (9), Lake (5), Lane (94), Lincoln (17), Linn (46), Malheur (8), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (152), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (122) and Yamhill (25).

Oregon’s 6,579th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Feb. 7 and died Feb. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,580th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,581st COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,582nd COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Feb. 21 and died Feb. 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.