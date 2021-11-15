OHA reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths

Doctor holding oxygen ambu bag over patient given oxygen to patient by intubation tube in ICU/Emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Oregon.

With 53 newly reported deaths, the Oregon Health Authority says the statewide death toll has now risen to 4,803 as of Monday. An additional 1,935 new cases bring the overall case total to 380,091.

These deaths and positive cases are part of data taken from a 3-day period, spanning from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14.

Last week, hospitalizations dipped below 500 for the first time in Oregon since early August. On Monday the OHA reported 461 total Oregonians are currently hospitalized — an increase of 13 from the day before. However, the number of those in Intensive Care Units is down to 109 from 119 the day before.

Eleven percent of adult ICU beds are available statewide. Meanwhile, 9% of non-ICU beds are available.

OHA said the 7-day running average of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is now 16,421 doses per day. Monday’s report says 2,879,298 people have had at least one dose and 2,635,155 people have completed a full vaccine series.

Cases by counties and deaths

The 33 counties with new cases are:

Baker (3), Benton (39), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (12), Deschutes (210), Douglas (59), Gilliam (2), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (79), Jefferson (44), Josephine (56), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (115), Lincoln (18), Linn (87), Malheur (19), Marion (198), Morrow (8), Multnomah (308), Polk (38), Sherman (6), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (31), Union (14), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (53).