PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the agency announced in its biweekly report.

According to OHA, from June 12 to June 25, 20,451 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a decrease from the 21,038 reported in the previous biweekly period.

OHA noted over the past six weeks, there has been a slight increase in reported hospitalizations and deaths and said it will begin publishing hospital capacity reports every Wednesday.

To date, Oregon has reported 805,979 cases, 32,173 hospitalizations and 7,791 deaths, according to OHA.

OHA also announced Wednesday’s COVID-19 outbreak report showed 193 active outbreaks in care facilities with three or more confirmed cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

Beginning Wednesday, OHA’s Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard will report the number of staff and residents who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to OHA, From June 6 to June 12, 50% of staff and 73% of residents were reportedly up to date with COVID vaccinations. 26% of residents reported receiving a second booster dose.

OHA said those who have received all primary doses and one booster dose are considered up to date on vaccines, according to the CDC. However, this will include second boosters in the next quarter, OHA said.