PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported a decrease in COVID cases with 289 new confirmed and presumptive cases, along with a decline in deaths with 11 COVID-19-related deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 report.

This brings the state’s total case count to 701,198 and the state’s death toll to 6,971.

Across the state, there are 213 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a decrease by two from Thursday’s report. OHA also noted there are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unity beds, which is three more than yesterday.

According to OHA, 3,170,505 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,878,577 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

The seven-day running average is now 2,364 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (22), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (29), Douglas (7), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lake (2), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Morrow (3), Multnomah (76), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Wallow (2), Wasco (3), Washington (27) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 6,961st COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 30 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,962nd COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died on Jan. 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,963rd COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,964th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021, and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,965th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,966th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,967th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died on Feb. 11 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,968th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died on Feb. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,969th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Feb. 10 and died on March 13 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,970th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 12 and died on March 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,971st COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 13, 2021, and died on Jan. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 6,960th COVID-19-related death, an 80-year-old man from Clatsop County. He was originally reported to be an 81-year-old man.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 6,887th COVID-19-related death, a 57-year-old man from Clatsop County. He was originally reported to be a 58-year-old man.