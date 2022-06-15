PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined in the state since the previous two week period, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s biweekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday.

Between May 29 and June 11, OHA reported 21,078 COVID cases. According to the agency, this is a 5% decrease from the previous bi-weekly case count of 22,172.

“While this trend is positive news, OHA assumes these numbers are an undercount of the actual number of cases because we know many people are using at-home tests and not reporting the results or not getting tested,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.

According to OHA, hospitalizations have also decreased, with 343 new COVID-related hospitalizations reported compared to 489 in the previous two week period.

OHA also reported 37 COVID-related deaths in Wednesday’s report, a decrease from 41 in the previous report.

The health authority noted 184 active outbreaks in the agency’s Biweekly Outbreak Report, found in care facilities, senior living facilities and congregate care settings, with three or more confirmed COVID cases or one or more COVID-related deaths.

In Wednesday’s report, OHA also noted a June 2 electronic laboratory report (ELR) processing error led to inaccurate testing counts for positive and negative COVID test results. The agency noted this caused a large portion of the ELR’s to be processed more than once.

OHA said it has omitted June 2 positive and negative test counts and percent positivity from its dashboards because the agency was unable to identify which ELR’s were processed more than once. However, OHA said they were able to confirm case counts for June 2 are accurate and will remain in case totals. OHA said they have resolved the ELR issue.