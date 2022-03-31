PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 320 new COVID cases along with five COVID-related deaths in Thursday’s report.

This brings Oregon’s total case count to 704,152 and the state’s death toll to 7,144.

OHA also announced Thursday is the last day the Healthcare Surge Unified Command team will be in operation after starting in August 2021 to help with the delta and omicron surges in the state.

The agency noted the team began to demobilize in February after hospitalizations decreased and some team members will continue to work through June.

Across Oregon, there are 108 hospitalized patients with COIVD-19 — an increase by four from Wednesday’s report. OHA also noted there are 17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, an increase by two from yesterday’s report.

According to OHA, 3,176,337 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,884,888 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 1,929 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (15), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Josephine (7), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (38), Linn (9), Marion (17), Multnomah (88), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (3), Wasco (1), Washington (44) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 7,140th COVID-19-related death is a 35-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 12 and died Feb. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,141st COVID-19-related death is a 44-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died Feb. 6 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,142nd COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Linn County who died Oct. 5, 2021, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,143rd COVID-19-related death is a 45-year-old woman from Josephine County who died Sept. 18, 2021, at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, Wash. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,144th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who died Jan. 15 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.