PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 24 new COVID-19-related deaths along with 387 new cases on Wednesday.

Oregon’s death toll has now reached 7,139 and the state’s total case count is now 703,838, OHA said.

Across the state, OHA said, there are 104 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a decrease by seven from Tuesday’s report. OHA also noted there are 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds — three fewer than yesterday.

According to OHA, 3,175,844 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,884,347 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 1,953 doses per day.

Cases by county

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (7), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (9), Hood River (10), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (4), Lane (32), Lincoln (3), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (41), Multnomah (105), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Wasco (2), Washington (42) and Yamhill (10).

Note: After reconciling death data Tuesday, COVID-19-related deaths from 2021 were added to today’s death counts. Death is a lagging indicator and typically follows a surge in cases. In addition, there is often a lag in reporting as our epidemiologists’ review death certificates.

Oregon’s 7,116th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on June 7, 2021, and died June 15, 2021, at Trios Health Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,117th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on July 27, 2021, and died August 7, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,118th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died Jan. 18 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,119th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on August 15, 2021, and died August 17, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,120th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on August 16, 2021, and died August 29, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,121st COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died Jan. 25 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,122nd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 18 and died Feb. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,123rd COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 30, 2021, and died Nov.1, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,124th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 5, 2021, and died Sept. 27, 2021, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,125th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 7, 2021, and died Sept. 19, 2021, at VA Central Iowa Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,126th COVID-19-related death is a 30-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 7, 2021, and died Oct. 1, 2021, at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,127th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on August 29, 2021, and died Sept. 5, 2021, at Carondelet St. Mary’s Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,128th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died Feb. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,129th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug.16, 2021, and died Sept.1, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,130th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who died Jan. 20 at Banner Boswell Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,131st COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died March 24 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,132nd COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 27 and died March 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,133rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Curry County who died Jan. 28 at KPC Promise Hospital Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,134th COVID-19-related death is a 54-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 1, 2021, and died Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,135th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Clatsop County who died July 24, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,136th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on Dec. 9, 2021, and died Dec. 24, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, in Vancouver. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,137th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on March 10 and died March 24 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,138th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 5, 2021, and died May 31, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,139th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died March 18 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.