PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority announced 696 new cases and four COVID-19-related deaths, according to Wednesday’s report.

Oregon’s total case count is now at 695,323 and the state’s death toll has reached 6,652, OHA said.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 424 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease by 36 from Tuesday’s report. OHA also reports there are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds.

Additionally, there are 99 adult ICU beds available in Oregon out of 655, and 319 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,270.

Overall, adult ICU beds are at 15% availability and adult non-ICU beds are at 7% availability.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,160,879 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,866,217 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 3,649 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (3), Benton (25), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (10), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (19), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (12), Jackson (59), Jefferson (2), Josephine (26), Klamath (12), Lake (1), Lane (77), Lincoln (5), Linn (44), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (121), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (1), Wasco (4), Washington (89) and Yamhill (10).

Note: Due to delayed reporting, approximately 1,500 backlogged negative test results were received for Deschutes County on March 1, 2022. Results were from December 15, 2021, to March 1, 2022. As a result, test counts are higher than anticipated and percent positivity is lower than anticipated for March 1.

Oregon’s 6,649th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 28. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,650th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Feb. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,651st COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 21 and died Feb. 27 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,652nd COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Feb. 21 and died Feb. 28 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.