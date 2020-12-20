OHA reports only 1 new COVID death, 1,153 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported only one new death tied to the coronavirus Sunday following a day in which 36 were logged.

Sunday’s victim was a 91-year-old Josephine County woman who had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

The state tallied its 102,930th case after reporting 1,153 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19.

OHA also noted that though the number of hospitalizations dropped by six beds Sunday, the number of patients placed into intensive care unit beds increased by 17 to 121.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (7), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (5), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Hood River (17), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (16), Klamath (50), Lake (4), Lane (61), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (6), Marion (203), Morrow (3), Multnomah (174), Polk (19), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (44), Union (3), Wasco (17), Washington (261), Yamhill (28).