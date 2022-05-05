According to OHA, vaccine breakthrough cases represented more than half of the total number of COVID-19 cases in April.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday that there were 18,608 positive COVID-19 cases in April.

Unvaccinated people represented 8,815 (47.4%) of the cases, while 9,769 (52.5%) were vaccine breakthrough cases. Out of the breakthrough cases, 6,142 were fully vaccinated and boosted.

OHA says there have a total of 207,952 vaccine breakthrough cases in the state and that 52,998 (25.5%) of those cases were in people that were fully vaccinated.

Just 2.6% of vaccine breakthrough cases have resulted in hospitalization and 0.6% of those cases have died. The median age of vaccinated people that have died is 80, according to OHA.

The next COVID-19 breakthrough report will be published Thursday, June 7.