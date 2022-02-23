PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health authority reported 1,160 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 35 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 report.

This brings the state’s total case count to 690,481 and the state’s death toll to 6,519, OHA said.

Vaccinations

OHA reports 3,154,372 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,859,242 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 4,514 doses per day.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 579 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a decrease by 18 from Tuesday’s report. According to OHA, there are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, an increase by one since Tuesday’s report.

OHA reported 93 available adult ICU beds available out of 672 and 304 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,352.

Overall, adult ICU beds are at 14% availability and adult non-ICU beds are at 7% availability.

Cases by county

Baker (2), Benton (19), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (17), Crook (13), Curry (24), Deschutes (69), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (118), Jefferson (24), Josephine (13), Klamath (11), Lake (3), Lane (87), Lincoln (14), Linn (38), Malheur (17), Marion (107), Morrow (4), Multnomah (166), Polk (27), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (19), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (120) and Yamhill (28).

Oregon’s 4,448th and 5,384th COVID-19-related deaths, reported on Nov. 3, 2021, and Dec. 13, 2021, respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, OHA is renumbering its report to start with 6,485 today.