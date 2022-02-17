OHA reports over 1K COVID-19 cases, 788 hospitalizations across state

Oregon lawmakers passed a law last year requiring health care workers to collect REALD information during health care visits related to COVID-19. Oregon health care workers began collecting data last October. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,844 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in Thursday’s COVID report.

With Thursday’s newly reported cases, this brings the state’s case count to 684,441. Oregon’s death toll is now at 6,444.

OHA reported 788 hospitalized people with COVID-19, 12 more than Wednesday’s report. They also noted there are 147 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, an increase by two from Wednesday’s report.

Across the state there are 78 adult ICU beds available out of 679 and 302 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,274.

Overall there is 11% availability for adult ICU beds and 7% availability for adult non-ICU beds.

According to OHA’s report, 3,148,413 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2,852,047 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is 5,722 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (3), Benton (24), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (11), Columbia (18), Coos (18), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (108), Douglas (48), Gilliam (3), Grant (10), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (114), Jefferson (33), Josephine (79), Klamath (35), Lake (2), Lane (194), Lincoln (33), Linn (72), Malheur (19), Marion (156), Morrow (4), Multnomah (300), Polk (34), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (28), Union (12), Wallowa (13), Wasco (20), Washington (216) and Yamhill (44).