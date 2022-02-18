OHA reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, decline in hospitalizations

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,635 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases along with 12 COVID-related deaths in Friday’s report.

This brings the state’s total case count to 685,953 and the state’s death toll to 6,456, OHA said.

Across the state, there are 741 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 47 people from Thursday’s report. OHA noted that 126 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, 21 fewer from Thursday’s report.

OHA said there are 85 adult ICU beds available out of 682 and 280 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,305.

Overall, there’s 12% availability for adult ICU beds and 7% adult non-ICU beds available.

According to OHA, 3,149,702 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,853,602 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 5,463 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (103), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (12), Curry (8), Deschutes (90), Douglas (64), Harney (9), Hood River (15), Jackson (137), Jefferson (4), Josephine (32), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (191), Lincoln (26), Linn (72), Malheur (10), Marion (137), Morrow (3), Multnomah (251), Polk (43), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (31), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (10), Washington (163) and Yamhill (25)

Oregon’s 6,445th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died Feb. 16 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,446th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 13 and died Feb. 13 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,447th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 12 and died Feb. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,448th COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 15 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,449th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,450th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,451st COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,452nd COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 17 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Baker City. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,453rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 11 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,454th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,455th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,456th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Feb. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.