OHA reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, decline in hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the state, Oregon recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s report on Tuesday.

According to Tuesday’s report there are 1,613 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. This increases the state’s total case count to 680,852.

With OHA’s newly reported COVID-19-related deaths, the state’s death toll is now at 6,393.

As far as vaccinations, OHA reports 3,145,858 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,849,040 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is 5,834 doses per day.

Across the state there are 805 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 60 fewer than Monday’s report OHA said. Additionally, there’s 147 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than Monday’s report.

According to OHA, there are 55 adult ICU beds available out of 682 and 257 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,254.

Overall, there is 8% adult ICU bed availability and 6% available adult non-ICU beds in Oregon.

Cases by county

Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (36), Crook (18), Curry (12), Deschutes (95), Douglas (85), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (146), Jefferson (16), Josephine (54), Klamath (26), Lake (20), Lane (166), Lincoln (22), Linn (45), Malheur (23), Marion (148), Morrow (2), Multnomah (189), Polk (60), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (50), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (140), Wheeler (6) and Yamhill (52).

Oregon’s 6,374th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 18, 2021, and died Sept. 16, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,375th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 2, 2021, and died Oct. 1, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,376th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 9, 2021, at Santiam Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,377th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 7, 2021, and died Dec. 7, 2021, at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,378th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 6 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,379th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,380th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Feb. 12 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,381st COVID-19-related death is a 48-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,382nd COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 10 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,383rd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,384th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,385th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 6, 2021, and died Dec. 16, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,386th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 29, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,387th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 11 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,388th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 13 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,389th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 9 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions

Oregon’s 6,390th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Feb. 12 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,391st COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb.13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,392nd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 12 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,393rd COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 13 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.