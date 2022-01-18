OHA reports over 28,000 new COVID cases, rise in vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Tuesday, The Oregon Healthy Authority reported over 28,000 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, including data from over the weekend and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The state’s COVID case count continues to increase as OHA reported 28,037 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The state’s overall case count, since the beginning of the pandemic, is at 541,415.

With the 10 newly reported deaths, Oregon’s death toll has now reached 5,893, OHA said.

The seven-day running average for vaccinations in Oregon is now at 15,482 doses per day. So far, 3,097,435 Oregonians have had at least one dose and 2,804,907 completed a vaccine series.

On Monday, 11,430 new COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

In order to reach Governor Kate Brown’s goal of one million Oregonians getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster by the end of January, 609,689 people would need to get the additional dose.

Across the state, 911 people are hospitalized with COVID. Additionally, there are 152 COVID patients in Intensive Care Units.

OHA also reports there are 62 adult ICU beds available and 250 adult non-ICU beds available in Oregon.

Confirmed and presumptive cases by county

Baker (82), Benton (792), Clackamas (2,617), Clatsop (134), Columbia (197), Coos (339), Crook (228), Curry (121), Deschutes (2,081), Douglas (398), Gilliam (2), Grant (23), Harney (15), Hood River (43), Jackson (1,835), Jefferson (239), Josephine (453), Klamath (514), Lake (32), Lane (2,561), Lincoln (187), Linn (873), Malheur (75), Marion (2,764), Morrow (67), Multnomah (4,995), Polk (542), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (703), Union (106), Wallowa (58), Wasco (30), Washington (4,093) and Yamhill (755).

Oregon’s 5,884th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021 and died Jan. 13 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,885th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,886th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 11 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,887th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 5 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,888th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 13 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,889th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 14 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,890th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,891st COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,892nd COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 27, 2021 and died Jan. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,893rd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021 and died Jan. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.