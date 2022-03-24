PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported just over 300 new cases and 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday’s report.

With 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases, Oregon’s total case count has increased to 702,566. Additionally, the 20 reported deaths brings the state’s death toll to 7,033,

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to decrease. According to OHA, there are 161 hospitalized patients across Oregon, which is four fewer than Wednesday’s report. They also reported there are 25 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease by two from yesterday’s report.

The seven-day running average for vaccinations is now 2,283 doses per day.

OHA reports 3,173,269 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,881,503 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

Cases by county

Benton (15), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (5), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (10), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (3), Josephine (4), Klamath (6), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Multnomah (85), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (28) and Yamhill (10).