OHA reports over 3K COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In Wednesday’s COVID-19 report, the Oregon Health Authority reported another day of over 3,000 new COVID cases. This comes as Oregon and Washington announced this week when they expect to lift indoor and outdoor mask mandates.

In Wednesday’s report, OHA recorded 3,309 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. This brings the state total to 668,783 cases.

There are also 57 newly-reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon. The state’s death toll is now at 6,322.

According to OHA, 3,138, 688 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,840,765 have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccines is now 7,243 doses per day.

Hospitalizations have slightly dipped with 1,042 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state – 13 fewer than Tuesday’s report.

Additionally, there are 168 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 22 fewer than Tuesday’s report.

Regarding hospital capacity, there are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 633. For adult non-ICU beds there’s 233 available out of 4,286.

Cases by county

Baker (19), Benton (96), Clackamas (216), Clatsop (23), Columbia (41), Coos (75), Crook (31), Curry (43), Deschutes (180), Douglas (80), Grant (8), Harney (4), Hood River (20), Jackson (219), Jefferson (68), Josephine (98), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (383), Lincoln (54), Linn (170), Malheur (27), Marion (316), Morrow (3), Multnomah (397), Polk (91), Sherman (4), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (46), Union (15), Wallowa (5), Wasco (21), Washington (372), Wheeler (19), Yamhill (57)

OHA also released updated information from a death in Tuesday’s report. OHA said they provided an incorrect date of death of a 12-year-old girl from Marion County. OHA updated the information in Wednesday’s report stating the girl died on January 25.