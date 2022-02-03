OHA reports over 5K new COVID cases, decrease in hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon recorded another day of over 5,000 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, but also noted a decrease in COVID-related deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Thursday COVID report.

There were 5,147 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report which brings Oregon’s case total to 649,389.

Oregon also recorded 18 newly-reported COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,181.

Hospital capacity remains low across the state with 1,087 Oregonians hospitalized.

As of Thursday’s report, there are 183 patients in intensive care units. OHA noted there are 9% of adult ICU beds available and 6% adult non-ICU beds available.

In Oregon, the seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccinations is 9,396 doses per day.

So far, 3,131,996 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,831,492 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series in the state.

Cases by county

Baker (24), Benton (132), Clackamas (325), Clatsop (53), Columbia (77), Coos (101), Crook (52), Curry (37), Deschutes (289), Douglas (145), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (25), Jackson (298), Jefferson (108), Josephine (117), Klamath (119), Lake (10), Lane (546), Lincoln (73), Linn (267), Malheur (78), Marion (629), Morrow (5), Multnomah (592), Polk (110), Sherman (2), Tillamook (40), Umatilla (178), Union (36), Wallowa (14), Wasco (48), Washington (586) and Yamhill (286).

Oregon’s 6,164th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Jan. 29 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,165th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,166th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,167th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 28 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,168th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,169th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,170th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 2 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,171st COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Jan. 31 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,172nd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,173rd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 14 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,174th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,175th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,176th COVID-19-related death is a 98-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,177th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive May 2, 2021, and died May 18, 2021, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,178th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,179th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Feb. 1 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,180th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,181st COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.