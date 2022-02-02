OHA reports over 5K new COVID cases, low hospital capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 cases continue to fall with over 5,000 cases reported Wednesday as hospital’s remain full, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s report on Wednesday.

Hospital capacity remains low across the state as 50 adult ICU beds are available out of 658 and 257 adult-non ICU beds are available out of 4,151.

Wednesday’s report also included 39 COVID-related deaths – bringing the state’s death toll to 6,163.

The seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccines is now 9,355 doses per day.

As of Wednesday, 3,130,307 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,829,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to OHA.

Newly reported case counts are slightly lower than Tuesday’s report. According to OHA, there are 5,143 new confirmed and presumptive cases. This brings the state case count total to 643,973.

Cases by county

Baker (30), Benton (197), Clackamas (332), Clatsop (37), Columbia (52), Coos (93), Crook (64), Curry (19), Deschutes (305), Douglas (143), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (22), Hood River (24), Jackson (389), Jefferson (29), Josephine (125), Klamath (83), Lake (16), Lane (449), Lincoln (98), Linn (289), Malheur (15), Marion (561), Morrow (11), Multnomah (628), Polk (144), Sherman (2), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (114), Union (43), Wallowa (12), Wasco (30), Washington (511), Yamhill (238).