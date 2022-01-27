OHA reports over 7K new COVID-19 cases

POOLE, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: A visitor holds up her negative covid test result on February 23, 2021 in Poole, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 19 new COVID-19-related deaths and upwards of 7,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Thursday’s report.

With the newly-reported deaths, Oregon’s COVID-19-related death toll has increased to 6,067.

OHA also reported 7,871 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases, raising the state total to 613,221.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported 3,120,082 people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2,820,422 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

This comes as doctors are growing concerned over people delaying getting a COVID booster shot at a time when omicron infection rates and hospitalizations are surging.

In order to meet Governor Brown’s goal of one million Oregonians boosted by the end of January, 521,503 people would need to get the additional dose.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have increased since yesterday’s COVID report. Across the state, there are 1,130 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of 69 people since yesterday’s report.

COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds have also increased, by 14 people, bringing the total to 169 people.

ICU bed capacity is still low. Across the state, there is 9% availability as 59 adult ICU beds available out off 655. Adult non-ICU beds are at 6% availability as 266 beds are available out of 4,188.

Confirmed and presumptive cases by county

Baker (34), Benton (59), Clackamas (522), Clatsop (71), Columbia (76), Coos (151), Crook (106), Curry (47), Deschutes (454), Douglas (216), Grant (2), Harney (31), Hood River (35), Jackson (395), Jefferson (88), Josephine (144), Klamath (140), Lake (4), Lane (869), Lincoln (96), Linn (350), Malheur (96), Marion (989), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,101), Polk (174), Sherman (5), Tillamook (35), Umatilla (179), Union (85), Wallowa (25), Wasco (44), Washington (936) and Yamhill (278).

Oregon’s 6,049th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive Aug. 4, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,050th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Jan. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,051st COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 5, 2021, and died Nov. 22, 2021 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,052nd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive May 20, 2021, and died Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,053rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 29, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,054th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,055th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive Dec. 1, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Samaritan Albany Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,056th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 3, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,057th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 21, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,058th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,059th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,060th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,061st COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,062nd COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 26 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,063rd COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,064th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,065th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,066th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,067th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.