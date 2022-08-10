If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority reported a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the agency’s biweekly COVID-19 report published Wednesday.

According to OHA, from July 24 to Aug. 6, there were 15,716 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon. Officials noted this is a 15.4% decrease from the previous biweekly report of 18,567 cases.

The report also shows 449 hospitalizations in Oregon, compared to 613 in the last two-week period. Additionally, OHA reported 30 COVID-19-related deaths in this period compared to 88 in the prior report.

OHA said test positivity was 13%, a slight decrease since the previous biweekly period of 13.8% test positivity.

Overall, Oregon has had 860,734 cases, 34,177 hospitalizations and 8,219 deaths, according to OHA.

OHA noted their outbreak report shows 206 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care facilities with three or more confirmed cases or one or more COVID-19-related death.