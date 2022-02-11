OHA reports slight dip in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported over 2,000 new cases and 12 COVID-19-related deaths, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report.

With OHA’s reported 2,653 new cases, this brings the state’s total case count to 674,500. Additionally, OHA recorded 12 newly-reported COVID-19-related deaths, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 6,355.

There are 947 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which OHA said is 60 fewer than Thursday’s report.

OHA also noted there are 153 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, a decrease by 19 from Thursday’s report.

Adult ICU bed availability has crept up from Thursday’s report of 8% availability. On Friday, OHA reported there are now 66 available adult ICU beds out of 682, or 10% availability. OHA also said there are 238 available non-ICU beds out of 4,273.

Friday’s report also said 3,141,740 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,844,310 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 6,867 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (13), Benton (53), Clackamas (226), Clatsop (19), Columbia (39), Coos (59), Crook (31), Curry (25), Deschutes (155), Douglas (52), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (11), Jackson (186), Jefferson (21), Josephine (113), Klamath (93), Lake (5), Lane (266), Lincoln (39), Linn (169), Malheur (6), Marion (207), Morrow (8), Multnomah (310), Polk (81), Sherman (1), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (40), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (310), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (66).

Oregon’s 1,968th COVID-19-related death was identified to be an out-of-state resident. As a result, the deaths are renumbered starting from 6,344.

Oregon’s 6,344th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Multnomah County who became symptomatic Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,345th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,346th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,347th COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 9 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,348th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,349th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 7 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,350th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 10 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,351st COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,352nd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,353rd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 9 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,354th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,355th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

More information is known about Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19-related death, a 25-year-old man from Clackamas County. He was originally reported May 12 as a Jackson County resident.