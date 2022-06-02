PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In their biweekly data report released Thursday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

From May 16 to May 29, OHA reported 22,845 new COVID cases, a 24% increase from their previous biweekly total of 18,447. During that same time frame, there were 549 COVID-related hospitalizations, more than double the 208 that were reported during the previous two-week period. COVID deaths also rose from 50 to 58 during the period.

“The increases we are seeing with COVID-19 cases statewide confirm that the virus is still widespread through Oregon, even though many of us are ready to move on,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA. “With our healthcare partners, we continue to monitor hospitalization numbers that are rising gradually. We anticipate, based on the latest modeling, that hospitalizations will peak around the second week of June and then start to come down.”

Out of the 196,549 tests that were reported to OHA, 12.1% were positive, up from the 10.5% positivity rate from the previous biweekly report.

OHA also reported that there were 153 active outbreaks at care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living facilities, meaning there were three or more COVID cases or one or more COVID-related deaths.

Cieslak said that staying up to date on vaccinations is the best way to prevent serious diseases.

“Persons who are at higher risk should make a plan for getting tested and treated quickly should they develop COVID-19 symptoms despite vaccination. Paxlovid and other treatments are now widely available in Oregon with a doctor’s prescription or through test-to-treat sites,” Cieslak said.