PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported three new COVID-19-related deaths along with 368 new cases in Friday’s COVID report.

This brings Oregon’s death toll to 7,147 and the state’s total case count to 704,515, OHA said.

Across Oregon, there are, 109 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and 20 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds.

According to OHA, 3,176,952 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,885,592 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is at 1,894 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (23), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Coos (7), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Grant (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (36), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Multnomah (124), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (2), Washington (45) and Yamhill (5).

Note: After reconciling death data Thursday, COVID-19-related deaths from 2021 were added to today’s death counts. Death is a lagging indicator and typically follows a surge in cases. In addition, there is often a lag in reporting as our epidemiologists’ review death certificates.

Oregon’s 7,145th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane county who tested positive Feb. 9 and died March 11 at Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,146th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive Oct. 30, 2021, and died Oct. 31, 2021. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,147th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive July 15, 2021, and died Aug. 5, 2021, at Franciscan Health Lafayette in Lafayette, Ind. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.