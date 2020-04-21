OHA reworks testing protocol, includes more at-risk patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority has revised its steps for COVID-19 testing in two major ways as a route to get more people tested.

The agency released the new set of guidelines Monday night that prioritize testing for underserved populations and frontline workers. Additionally, people without symptoms within congregate care or group living systems will be considered for testing if “supplies allow.”

“As we have done numerous times during the COVID-19 epidemic, we’ve revised our testing guidelines in order to fit the changing shape of the disease outbreak, and to ensure we’re best responding to the current situation,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state epidemiologist, in a statement.

OHA’s testing guidelines were developed with input from local public health authorities, epidemiologists and physicians, taking into account the latest understanding of testing supplies and availability in Oregon. The guidelines also are responsive to the latest data analysis showing the contours of the outbreak in Oregon, according to OHA.