OHA: State ranks 19th in US for COVID vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority said more than 7 in 10 people in Oregon have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which puts Oregon 19th in the United States for total population percentage at least partially vaccinated.

Nearly 40,000 children between 5-11 have gotten at least the initial dose, which is 11% of the children in that age range eligible to be vaccinated.

Cases and deaths

OHA recorded 996 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties. That brings the cumulative total of cases in the state to 381,842.

The cases by county are:

Baker (7), Benton (17), Clackamas (118), Clatsop (3), Columbia (18), Coos (25), Crook (29), Curry (4), Deschutes (93), Douglas (35), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Hood River (16), Jackson (72), Jefferson (8), Josephine (26), Klamath (31), Lake (6), Lane (56), Lincoln (18), Linn (41), Malheur (6), Marion (82), Morrow (6), Multnomah (107), Polk (29), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (80), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (24).

Another 19 people died, ranging in age from a 45-year-old Multnomah County man to a 90-year-old Washington County woman.

Since the pandemic began, 4873 Oregonians have died from the coronavirus.