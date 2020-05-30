OHA: Steady testing, fewer positive COVID-19 cases in week

A giant face at a home on N. Alberta in Portland wears a mask during the pandemic, May 5, 2020 (KOIN)

48 new cases reported Friday, but no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the same day another 48 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state, the Oregon Health Authority said their weekly report indicates steady testing and fewer positive cases.

Additionally, no new deaths were reported. The overall total in Oregon remains 151 people.

An outbreak of six new cases are connected to Duckwall Fruit in Hood River County, the OHA said. An investigation was launched Friday and officials are working to protect employees. The OHA said the risk to the public is low.

Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 updates

The confirmed cases brings the state’s total to 4131 and were recorded in 12 counties. However, of the 48 cases, Multnomah and Marion counties totaled 29 (18 cases and 11, respectively.)

The OHA said the decreasing postive cases in their weekly report comes from social distancing, other preventive measures and increased statewide testing.

The cumulative positive testing rate in Oregon is 3.3%, “considerably lower than the national average of 12%,” officials said.

Of the 17,447 tests done in the week that ended May 29, there were 304 positive results (1.7%).