PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority will be discussing the cost of health care and how it impacts Oregonians during a public hearing on Friday.

In the virtual meeting, health officials will show the data of rising health care costs. Further, they’ll discuss what impacts COVID-19 had on health care costs and health plans.

Provider organizations and policymakers are expected to speak on their efforts to address health care costs.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m., but public comment begins around 12:40 p.m.

Those interested in sharing their story can email the OHA at HealthCare.CostTarget@dhsoha.state.or.us or can join the Zoom meeting. The full agenda can be found here.