OHA to hold briefing after Oregon surpassed 6k COVID deaths

Coronavirus

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

A person gets a COVID vaccine shot, 2021 (Nexstar, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority is holding its weekly press conference regarding coronavirus’ impact on Oregon.

State health officer and state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger is slated to speak at 11 a.m. Friday. The press conference will be streamed live on KOIN.com.

Earlier this week, OHA reported the state had surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, there were 47,361 new COVID cases reported between January 17 and January 23. OHA said this was a 9.5% decrease from last week’s pandemic high.

“What makes these losses more painful is that nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death,” Sidelinger said.

Additionally, many doctors are growing concerned over people delaying getting a COVID booster shot amid surging infection rates and hospitalizations time. Health officials say nearly 75% of Oregon adults are fully vaccinated, however, less than half have received their booster shot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 04 2022 04:53 pm