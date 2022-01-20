OHA aims to extend mask mandate for schools, indoor settings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t get rid of those masks just yet as the Oregon Health Authority is proposing a permanent mandate.

Despite the name, health officials would be able to cancel the mandate when they feel it’s no longer necessary. There would be no set expiration date.

OHA will host a public hearing about a mandate for indoor public spaces Thursday at 10 a.m.

On Monday, they will hold two more public hearings. The first will be on a masking requirement in schools and COVID-19 vaccination requirements for teachers and school staff. The second will be on masking and vaccination requirements in health care settings.

The temporary masking rules currently implemented in Oregon end February 8.

“Two of the most important tools the state has to control COVID-19 are vaccination

and masking,” according to OHA.

Health officials are seeking to implement masking requirements in schools and mandatory vaccinations for teachers and staff saying those in congregate spaces like a classroom are more susceptible to getting COVID.

Thursday’s hearing will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams using the following phone conference ID: 389 374 45#.