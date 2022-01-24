OHA to hold public hearings on masks, COVID vaccine requirements

The OHA says to of the most important tools the state has to control COVID-19 are vaccination and masking.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority will hold two public hearings on masking and COVID-19 vaccination requirements on Monday.

The first hearing begins at 9 a.m. and will be on a masking requirement in schools, along with vaccination requirements for teachers and school staff. The second hearing starts at 2 p.m. and will focus on masking and vaccination requirements in health care settings.

These come shortly after the OHA recently proposed a “permanent” mask mandate for indoor public spaces. The mandate would mean there is no expiration date on the mask rule, but health officials say they would terminate it once they feel it is no longer necessary.

The current masking rule expires on February 8.

OHA held a public hearing last Thursday, regarding the indoor mask mandate. Several Oregonians shared strong opposition to the mandate, and some even said they no longer trusted OHA’s recommendations.

“Up until now, masking was a temporary measure re-examined and renewed every 180 days. This puts a forcing function of time into each mask mandate requiring you to look at current evidence and hear public opinion,” a West Linn resident said in opposition. “Even as a manner of ceremony — by passing a permanent rule you eliminate these critical checkpoints during what is a rapidly evolving situation.”

